Thomas Tuchel gives Liverpool and Arsenal Premier League edge next season

England boss Thomas Tuchel believes that Liverpool and Arsenal will have an edge in the Premier League next season.

Both clubs finished in the top two during the 2024–25 campaign, battling closely for the title. Arsenal stayed in the race for as long as possible, but the Reds eventually pulled clear to win the league in dominant fashion.

Still, both sides, and a few more, are expected to be in the title mix again next season. But Tuchel believes Arsenal and Liverpool will hold a key advantage over their rivals.

Club World Cup absence could prove vital

The German coach believes both sides will benefit from not participating in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Speaking to the media via HaytersTV, Tuchel said:

“I think it [the Club World Cup] will have a huge impact, and it will give Liverpool and Arsenal a huge advantage in the next season to not be there.”

He added: “I think it will be a very nice experience for the players who are there, to play this tournament for the first time. So I have mixed feelings about it.

“The games are not the problem. It’s just the amount of time it occupies with the players, and they need some rest in this calendar, which they hardly get.”

Arsenal’s title hopes boosted?

The newly expanded Club World Cup will feature 32 teams across six federations and will now take place every four years. Chelsea and Manchester City are the only English clubs involved, having qualified through recent Champions League wins.

While both clubs, especially City, will remain strong contenders in the title race, the extra matches may take a toll. Participating teams are guaranteed at least three games, with the total rising to seven if they reach the final. Fatigue and injuries could be a real concern.

Arsenal and Liverpool, by contrast, will enter the new campaign fresh. For the Gunners, ending their 20-year wait for a Premier League trophy remains the priority.

Benjamin Kenneth

