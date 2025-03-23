Thomas Tuchel has had his say on Myles Lewis-Skelly’s best position.

All throughout his relatively short stint with the first team so far, Myles Lewis-Skelly’s suitability to the midfield role has been well documented. From his press resistant ability on the ball to his freakish physical condition at such a young age, there’s no surprise that he has been touted to replace the outgoing Thomas Partey in the long run. He hasn’t just developed this skill overnight, as we all know he has been a midfielder all through the youth system. In fact I’m sure Mikel Arteta would’ve seen him as a potential midfield option when incorporating him into the squad earlier this season.

The niggling issues to Riccardo Calafiori earlier in the campaign as well as Arteta’s distrust in other options such as Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko certainly contributed to the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly in that position. Another reason was that there was and still is no space for him to develop in our current midfield. A switch there – in my opinion – will be made in the long-term but at the same time there have been calls for him to take on the full-back role instead, citing Ainsely Maitland-Niles’ persistence to prove himself in midfield as a warning.

After his incredible performance in his debut for England’s Three Lions, Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for the youngster and he also had his say on his best position moving forward. In his performance against Albania, Lewis-Skelly became the youngest goalscoring debutant in English history, as well as earning the Player of the Match award. Speaking to SkySports, Tuchel explained how he utilized his versatility in the encounter.

“The second half, he played as an eight, we wanted to take more risks,” Tuchel said.

“The first half we played in a 4-1 and 4-1 up front. He played more conventional and scored more up-front. He played as a No 8 or 10. I think his best position is where he plays for Arsenal in the left double six, inverted role.”

“If you see him in possession games in training, the quality of first touch, body movement, how he plays the passes is a very high understanding of the game. He’s very versatile and can do a lot of things. We tried to play more conventional today because there are many players for different clubs.”

A huge reason for his effectiveness in our side has been his ability to invert from left-back. A big part of Mikel Arteta’s ethos, Lewis-Skelly has excelled pushing into midfield and the left half space to retain possession and provide a platform for the counter press. With that in mind, a transition into our midfield should be seamless but we’ll have to wait and see.

Looking at Thomas Tuchel’s comments, I can’t help but fathom a potential move higher up the midfield for Myles Lewis-Skelly. This position in particular is the left 8 role – currently played by Declan Rice – would he suit that role? Thoughts in the comments below please Gooners.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

