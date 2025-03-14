Thomas Tuchel reveals Arsenal star is now available for England selection

Thomas Tuchel has provided insight into his conversation with Ben White after the Arsenal defender was left out of his first England squad.

White has not represented the Three Lions since 2022, following reports of a falling-out with a member of Gareth Southgate’s coaching staff. Despite his absence from the national team, he has remained an integral part of Arsenal’s squad, establishing himself as one of their most consistent performers.

Over the past two years, White has rejected multiple call-ups from Southgate, leading to speculation about his international future. With Tuchel now in charge, many fans were curious to see whether the German manager could convince the 27-year-old to return to England duty.

Tuchel personally reached out to White, fueling expectations that he would be included in the squad for the March international fixtures. However, when the squad was announced, White’s name was absent, prompting further questions about his omission.

Speaking on the decision, Tuchel confirmed that White remains available for selection but explained why he was not called up this time. As quoted by Standard Sport, Tuchel said:

“Absolutely not, he loves to be back in the squad, I just think it’s a bit too early now for him given the seriousness of the injury that he had.

“I’m delighted that he’s back, back now in back-to-back trainings. We were monitoring the process with huge compliments to the medical and performance department of the FA and thanks to everyone at Arsenal to let us monitor closely.”

With Tuchel confirming that White is open to returning, it seems only a matter of time before he is reintegrated into the England setup. Given his impressive performances for Arsenal, he could become a key figure in the squad for Euro 2025 and beyond.

For now, the focus will be on his fitness and form at the club level, but his eventual return to the national team will be one of the most anticipated storylines in English football.