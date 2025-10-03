Thomas Tuchel sends a warning to Arsenal man over his England place

Myles Lewis-Skelly has retained his place in the England squad for the second international window of the season, despite losing his starting role at Arsenal. The young defender enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last term and quickly established himself as England’s first-choice left-back under Thomas Tuchel. However, his situation at club level has raised concerns, with the national team manager cautioning that a lack of minutes could eventually affect his international standing.

When asked about Lewis-Skelly’s limited involvement at Arsenal this season, Tuchel issued a clear warning. Speaking via the Daily Mail, he said:

“Maybe it becomes a problem for him, yeah. To just be a good citizen in camp will not be enough over the course of a year. He was a very good player in camp, a very good team-mate in camp (last month). But being a good team-mate in camp may not be good enough to stay the whole year with us.

You have to perform at club level on a regular basis. In the last camp he got the credit, that I was convinced we have to take care of him and nominate him because we accelerated his career. It was our responsibility after we called him last season. So we stick to this.”

Calafiori’s Rise at Arsenal

Lewis-Skelly had been tipped to secure the starting role at Arsenal this season, yet Riccardo Calafiori has instead claimed the position. The Italian’s form has been highly impressive, leaving little reason for the Gunners to make a change. As a result, Lewis-Skelly finds himself competing for minutes and having to watch much of the action from the sidelines.

For the moment, the Englishman’s path back into the starting XI may rely on proving himself in training, taking full advantage of any opportunities he receives, or waiting for an opening through suspension or injury. Calafiori’s consistent performances have set a high benchmark, and the competition for the left-back role at Arsenal remains fierce.

England Implications

While Lewis-Skelly’s talent is not in doubt, Tuchel’s comments underscore the importance of regular club football for national team selection. England has shown faith in the youngster by maintaining his place in the squad, but long-term involvement will depend on his ability to reclaim a prominent role at Arsenal. For now, he must remain patient, make the most of his appearances, and demonstrate that he can challenge Calafiori for the starting spot.

