Thomas Tuchel thinks the best is yet to come from Arsenal star

Bukayo Saka made a triumphant return to the England national team by scoring in their 3–0 victory over Wales yesterday. His performance marked a positive comeback following his recovery from injury, as he continues to re-establish his form and rhythm on the international stage.

Saka’s Return and England’s Strong Performance

Saka was one of the few adjustments Thomas Tuchel made to his squad, with the German manager largely opting to maintain the same group of players from previous international windows. The Arsenal winger was brought in to replace his injured club teammate Noni Madueke, who had impressed during the last international camp. England began the match with confidence and intensity, quickly racing to a 3–0 lead within the first 20 minutes. Saka’s contribution in attack demonstrated his sharp instincts and ability to make an immediate impact, reminding supporters and management alike of his importance to the team.

The victory further strengthened England’s preparations as they continue to focus on qualifying for the upcoming World Cup and ultimately competing for the title. However, competition for places remains fierce, with several established players battling for limited starting positions. Saka’s successful return will be viewed as a major boost to his chances of retaining a key role under Tuchel.

Tuchel’s Assessment and Saka’s Road to Full Fitness

Despite Saka’s goal and energetic display, Tuchel acknowledged that the winger is still regaining full match sharpness after his recent spell on the sidelines. Speaking about Saka’s condition, Tuchel said via Metro Sport, “I still feel there is a step to go for Bukayo to regain his rhythm, naturally after one or two injuries now, to regain his rhythm and his stamina. Then, he is a very important player for us and he will fight for his place because that’s what he does. He’s played for many, many years for Arsenal at the highest level and this is what we demand of him for England. He’s ready to go and that’s what he showed today.”

Tuchel’s remarks highlight both his confidence in Saka’s abilities and his understanding of the physical challenges players face after returning from injury. The England manager’s measured approach suggests he intends to manage Saka’s workload carefully to ensure he remains fit throughout the qualifying campaign.

Saka, for his part, will be eager to maintain his fitness and form in order to play a pivotal role for England at the World Cup. His combination of determination, versatility, and experience at a young age continues to make him one of the most promising figures in the national setup, and his performance against Wales served as a reminder of just how valuable he is to both club and country.

