Thomas Tuchel will be delighted with Lewis-Skelly’s performance against Fulham

Myles Lewis-Skelly was a surprise inclusion in the Arsenal starting line-up for their match against Fulham, particularly as Riccardo Calafiori was also named in the team. However, when Martin Zubimendi was unavailable, it quickly became clear that the Englishman would be deployed in midfield for the fixture.

The decision proved to be an inspired one, as Lewis-Skelly delivered an impressive performance in an unfamiliar role. Arsenal worked efficiently throughout the match and secured a convincing victory, with their dominant first-half display setting the foundation for the result.

Midfield role and growing influence

Lewis-Skelly adapted well to the demands of midfield, showing composure, awareness, and energy as he contributed to the team’s overall performance. His display highlighted his versatility and suggested that he could become a viable option in that position moving forward.

Despite being highly regarded, he has struggled for consistent playing time at Arsenal, which has limited his opportunities to showcase his abilities regularly. This has also impacted his involvement at the international level.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the England manager would welcome seeing him back in action and performing consistently ahead of the summer World Cup. His recent performance is therefore timely, as it demonstrates his readiness to contribute at a high level.

International prospects and competition

Lewis-Skelly faces strong competition for a place in England’s midfield, with several established players already competing for selection. However, regular appearances at club level could significantly improve his chances of breaking into the squad.

The report indicates that the national team manager would be encouraged by his return to form, even in a slightly different role. His adaptability may prove to be an advantage as selectors consider various tactical options.

To secure a place in the final squad, Lewis-Skelly will need to maintain his performance levels and gain more minutes on the pitch. If he can achieve that, he may yet force his way into contention ahead of the tournament.