“Those are a few of my goals!” Arsenal Women’s Emily Fox talks Hayes, USWNT & Paris Olympics

Arsenal Women’s Emily Fox and her USWNT teammates are in the US, facing South Korea in 2 friendlies, the first of which was on Saturday, June 1st, with former Chelsea manager, Emma Hayes at helm at Commerce City, Colorado.

The USWNT beat South Korea 4-0 in their first encounter, with 2 braces scored by Mallory Swanson and defender Tierna Davidson. A first win with Emma Hayes in charge. Emily Fox played the first half before being subbed off.

On Wednesday, June 5th, the second friendly, against South Korea again, will take place at Allianz Field Stadium in Minnesota.

When asked about her goals for 2024, Emily told FIFA:

“The bar is always high, always wanting to win, but it’s a process. When you’re 15 or 16, you see the national team be so successful, you’re like, ‘They make it look easy!’ But then I think when you’re in it, the day-to-day is a grind and that’s what also makes it so enjoyable. Also, with Emma (Hayes) coming in and a new cycle [with the USWNT], I just want to be consistent and show what I can bring to this team. Then there’s the Olympics and then wanting to be one of, if not the best, full-backs in the world. Those are a few of my goals!”

Next up for Emily Fox and USWNT, with Emma Hayes at the helm, will be the Paris Olympics 2024 this summer, and Fox is looking forward to the challenge!

“With any and every competition we play in, we want to win. With the Olympics, nothing is new there in terms of our standards and us wanting to win it,” Fox said. “What’s really exciting this year is we’re going to have a new coach, and then there’s a lot of talented players that are new, that are younger, and I just think it’ll be really exciting.”

What are your thought on Emily Gooners?

Michelle M

