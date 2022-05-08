“Those last few minutes were so” Journalist reacts to Arsenal’s win over Leeds

Charles Watts admits Arsenal got away with one after their 2-1 win against Leeds United this afternoon.

The Gunners made a fast start to the game with Eddie Nketiah scoring a brace within the first 10 minutes.

Leeds then had Luke Ayling sent off on the 27th minute. Almost everyone may have thought that Arsenal would then run riot.

But the Whites stood firm and scored a consolation goal in the 66th minute, threatening to beat Arsenal from behind.

Luckily, they could not score another one and Arsenal held on to their 2-1 advantage until the end of the match.

Football London’s Watts admits it was hard to watch Arsenal in the last few minutes of the game. He tweeted:

“Those last few minutes were so horrible.

“Arsenal lost their way in that second half when the third goal didn’t come, you could see they weren’t really sure how to play things. Could easily have been punished.

The result is all that matters though. Thought Elneny was excellent.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This game ended in a win for us which is the most important thing, but our players need to do better in terms of keeping their momentum going.

When we face Spurs later in the week, we cannot afford to switch off as we did in this game, else we would pay for it.