Thoughts and stats ahead of Arsenal v Liverpool EFL Semi-final

Thoughts ahead of the EFL semifinal clash against Liverpool by Yash

Arsenal host Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium, after impressively shutting them down at Anfield a week ago.

Despite playing the majority of the game with 10-men, the Gunners took away a draw from Merseyside, which puts them in an advantage ahead of their home clash.

With no away goals rule in the Carabao Cup, Mikel Arteta and his team will be licking their lips at the prospect of playing a second final in just over two years.

💬 "We're going to put out the strongest team that we can with only one intention; after the final whistle, we are at Wembley and playing in the final." – Mikel Arteta pic.twitter.com/rrJ69BZg7G — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 19, 2022

However, the task is not an easier one. Despite missing the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, The Reds are still a mighty giant to overcome.

Apart from that, the Gunners have struggled massively in recent years against the 2020 league champions.

Since Klopp’s arrival, Liverpool have scored an astonishing 43 goals against the North London side, the most than against any other opponent.

Arsenal have just won two games in the past 10 meetings with tonight’s opponents. However, the Londoners can take comfort from their League cup and home form this season.

It’s Matchday! And Arsenal have the chance to get to Wembley tonight as the Gunners take on Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium… ⚽️ Arsenal v Liverpool

🏟 Emirates Stadium

⏰ 19:45 GMT kick-off

🏆 Carabao Cup Semi-Final I’m expecting one hell of an atmosphere tonight… COYG!🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IxVyAgJF2T — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) January 20, 2022

Arteta’s men have only lost twice at home this campaign. That too coming against arguably two of the best teams in Europe in Man City and Chelsea.

The Emirates Stadium has become a proper fortress, where teams dread to play. The players and especially the fans deserve a credit for it.

While Arsenal have won 22 games at their home in the League Cup, since shifting their base from the Highbury. Which is the most by any team.

The last three meetings outside of league competition between Arsenal and Liverpool have all been decided on penalties.#ARSLIV — Orbinho (@Orbinho) January 19, 2022

I am hopeful and optimistic that we will get to the final. Regardless of the quality of the Liverpool players missing, it is still a very good team.

But that’s what you get at this stage of the competition. You have to beat the best teams out there if you want to lift trophies.

That stance does not change today and will not change ever. Now it is upto the players to turn up, and fans to create a perfect atmosphere for it.

Yash Bisht