Three alternatives Arsenal can sign if they miss out on Zubimendi

Arsenal have long been interested in signing Martín Zubimendi, and at one stage, they appeared to be leading the race for his signature.

Liverpool came closest to bringing him to the Premier League during the summer transfer window, but the Reds no longer seem to be actively pursuing the Spanish midfielder. With Zubimendi increasingly likely to leave Real Sociedad at the end of the season, Arsenal remain keen; however, Real Madrid have now entered the race, posing a significant threat to the Gunners’ hopes of securing his services.

Should a move for Zubimendi fail to materialise, Arsenal will need to consider alternative options to strengthen their midfield. Several players could serve as viable replacements, offering the quality and attributes needed to enhance the squad’s defensive midfield capabilities.

Carlos Baleba – Brighton

Baleba has emerged as one of the most promising defensive midfielders in the Premier League. Despite only turning 21 this year, the Cameroonian has demonstrated maturity beyond his years, excelling in a physically demanding role. His energy, ball-winning ability, and composure in possession make him an ideal addition to Arsenal’s midfield. Furthermore, his potential for long-term development ensures he would offer both immediate impact and future value.

Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United

Guimarães is a name frequently linked with Arsenal, with many fans hoping to see him at the Emirates. The Brazilian possesses all the qualities required to thrive in Mikel Arteta’s system, combining defensive solidity with excellent passing range and attacking intelligence. His ability to control the tempo of a match and contribute both defensively and offensively makes him an attractive option. If Arsenal are willing to meet the financial demands of a potential transfer, Guimarães could be a statement signing for the club.

Amadou Onana – Aston Villa

Arsenal had shown interest in Onana before Aston Villa secured his signature. However, should an opportunity arise for the Belgian to move again in the summer, he might be tempted by the prospect of joining the Gunners. Onana’s physicality, defensive awareness, and ability to drive forward with the ball would make him a strong alternative to Zubimendi. If Arsenal are unable to secure their primary target, Onana could be a valuable addition to their midfield ranks.

While Zubimendi remains a priority target, Arsenal must be prepared with contingency plans. Strengthening the midfield is essential for their ambitions, and any of these alternatives could provide the depth and quality required to maintain their competitiveness.

