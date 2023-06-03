Three Arsenal players called up for USA national team – Debut for Balogun?

The US Mens National team has recently changed their coach, and the new man J.B. Callaghan has named his international squad for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League semi final against Mexico, and he has called up all three of Arsenal’s USA players to his squad.

After the big kerfuffle over Folarin Balogun deciding to choose the USA over England, it is little surprise that he has been immediately added to the squad after his excellent loan spell over in France with Reims, and it is quite likely he will be making his debut against Mexico on June 15th.

It is also no surprise that our big keeper Matt Turner is likely to be between the sticks after his very impressive showing at the World Cup last December, even though he was limited to five Europa League and two FA Cup matches all season for Arsenal,

But I guess the surprise inclusion is Auston Trusty, who was pretty unknown until Mikel Arteta met up with Stan Kroenke last year. They then arranged that Trusty would join Arsenal and then immediately go out on loan, to give him a chance to settle into life and the game in England.

He was loaned to Birmingham in the Championship for the season, and seemed to fit in instantly. He was so impressive that he was even named their player of the season before returning to the Gunners this summer. It will be interesting to see what plans Arteta has for him this summer…

I am sure the Kroenkes will be over the moon to see three of our players playing for America and will make great PR ahead of our pre-season tour of the USA as well, especially if all three perform impressively for the national side.

I’m sure Arsenal fans will be watching the game intently as well….

The Full USA squad:

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Miami), Josh Cohen (Maccabi Haifa, Israel), Sean Johnson (Toronto), Matt Turner (Arsenal, England)

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (AC Milan, Italy), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace, England), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), Auston Trusty (Arsenal, England), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielders: Johnny Cardoso (Internacional, Brazil), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo, Spain), Weston McKennie (Leeds, England), Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Alan Soñora (Juárez, Mexico)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds, England), Folarin Balogun (Arsenal, England), Taylor Booth (Utrecht, Netherlands), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen, Netherlands), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Tim Weah (Lille, France), Alex Zendejas (América, Mexico)

