Three Arsenal players make Team of the Week after beating Southampton

Three Arsenal players have been rewarded for their fine form against Southampton at the weekend.

Whoscored named Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette in their Team of the Week.

The trio played an important role as the Gunners returned to form against the Saints.

Arsenal was without its captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but these players stepped up and delivered some impressive performances.

Ramsdale made some stunning saves in the 3-0 win. The former Bournemouth kept his seventh clean sheet of the season with that performance.

Martinelli provided an assist for Gabriel Magalhaes’ goal as he continues to show why he deserves to remain a regular in the team.

Lacazette topped off a fine performance with one goal as he stood in for the absent Aubameyang.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These players have rightly been rewarded for their individual performances, but it took a team effort to earn the win.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Kieran Tierney were also in fine form and made telling contributions to the result.

Hopefully, this would inspire more players to perform better in the game against West Ham.

