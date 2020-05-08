Three Arsenal players named in the world’s top ten teenagers

Three of Arsenal’s budding youngsters have been featured in the list of the top ten teenagers in world football.

The Standard published the Football Talent Scout list of the top 50 young players in the world and some impressive talents made the list.

When the list is further narrowed down to the top ten, Arsenal had three teenagers, all of whom have played some role in the first team this season.

Rayan Cherki topped the list as the teenager continues to impress for Lyon which has attracted the attention of teams like Real Madrid.

Gabriel Martinelli was the highest-ranked Arsenal player on the list as the Brazilian came sixth in the overall standing ahead of Bukayo Saka who entered as the ninth-best youngster with William Saliba completing the top ten.

Martinelli has been Arsenal’s most impressive teenager this season as the Brazilian has taken his first campaign outside his native country by storm.

Saka has also been in fine form and the way he has adapted to being played out of position by the Gunners has been impressive.

Saliba joined the Gunners last summer, but they allowed him to remain at Saint Etienne for another season to continue his development.

We expect these players to develop further and play even more important roles for us next season.