Three Arsenal players whose place is in jeopardy after our Leicester game

Right now, Mikel Arteta can’t complain about not having a stellar squad. The Arsenal manager has the best squad to compete for the league; if his project hasn’t fallen apart due to the absence of a key player, it should indicate that Arsenal as a whole are closer than ever to being the force Arteta dreamed of when he took over back in 2019.

In the past, everything came apart when one of the best players, such as Thomas Partey, William Saliba, or Oleksander Zinchenko, was absent. But now, with such a strong Arsenal roster, where practically every player has the ability to start and deliver, a player’s stake climbs or falls each matchday.

So, in the 4-2 triumph over Leicester, which Gunners had their place in the team jeopardised?

Thomas Partey

Partey gave a decent account of himself but did not have a standout game that made headlines. For a player who is poised to depart on free next summer, his performance against the Foxes did little to secure him a new contract. In the 85th minute, Ethan Nwaneri took his place.

After the game, some Arsenal fans couldn’t help but concede that Nwaneri replacing Partey was the most positive substitution Arteta had ever made. The 17-year-old did dramatically transform that game; he ignited the Arsenal attack, further putting pressure on Mikel Arteta to start him. If he does start, Partey is likely to be the Gunner who makes way, as Rice will drop to play as a 6.

Raheem Sterling

Leandro Trossard, no longer a super sub, is demonstrating his ability to perform even when he starts; Bukayo Saka is in excellent form; and Gabriel Martinelli seems rejuvenated with the addition of Calafiori at left back. Sterling has done nothing wrong, but as Arsenal’s wingers improve, it will become more difficult for him to break into the team.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Riccardo Calafiori has only started two games at left back, but he has already made a name for himself there. Gooners have only positive things to say about how he inverts, overlaps, and manipulates the ball under his feet. If there was ever a Zinchenko 2.0, it’s him.

Zinchenko has struggled to impress at Arsenal in recent months, and while he had a chance to fight for relevance, his present injury is holding him back; in fact, by the time he recovers, Calafiori may have established his position as Arsenal’s left-back. The Ukrainian international may have difficult months ahead.

Those are the three Gunners whose spots on Arteta’s team are in jeopardy after the win over Leicester. What are your thoughts?

Darren N

