Three Arsenal players that need to step up in 2024

It’s a new year, and three Gunners must improve this year. Overall, despite our awful last couple of weeks, 2023 was a fantastic year for Gunners, with many stepping up and displaying flashes of brilliance. Nonetheless, I believe certain Gunners’ levels weren’t on top, and they will need to step up.

So, who are these?

David Raya

If he is to be Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future, he must perform consistently. He must be the best and demonstrate why Arteta is not playing Aaron Ramsdale. He hasn’t been convincing in a few games, and he has looked wobbly. He must be at his best in the second half of the season. He’ll need to start keeping clean sheets and making saves to contribute to Arsenal’s title push.

Fabio Vieira

He needs a better 2024. In 2023, the Portuguese failed to establish himself as a starter for Arsenal. He has his moments, but he is inconsistent. This year, he must rediscover consistency or see some fans continue to push the club to sell him at the end of the season. That said, I hope Mikel Arteta gives him plenty of playing time to prove himself.

Gabriel Jesus

The Brazilian must find a way to score goals when it matters. He joined Arsenal as a striker and has done everything possible to improve Arsenal’s offense, but he has struggled to score on a consistent basis. What’s the point of being a striker if you can’t score goals?

Though Arsenal are expected to recruit a striker during the winter transfer window, Jesus needs to score more goals since they could come in handy for the Gunners to turn losses into victories

That is my trio that needs to step up. Of course, there are others who need to rediscover their brilliance, such as Oleksander Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli, but I’m not concerned because when the team is playing well, they’ll be back at their best.

Which Arsenal Players do you think need to be more consistent in 2024?

Darren N

