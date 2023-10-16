Three Arsenal players that we need back fresh and fit after the international break

Our Gunners are on an international break, a time to rest and regroup before returning stronger. Given the state of the Arsenal squad (injuries had started creeping in), the break came at an ideal time for us. Some of our important players were injured, such as Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, or were just coming back from injury, such as Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli, and were not yet fully recovered.

This break will allow them to recover and rejuvenate before the club’s next set of games. So, which players are taking advantage of the break and may return as “new signings” when club football resumes?

Gabriel Martinelli

What a player! After an underwhelming performance by Leandro Trossard versus Manchester City, Martinelli, as a second-half substitute for the Belgian, quickly revived the left side. After the game, Arteta stated that he wasn’t even supposed to play given that he only finished one training session. Yet, he did sub him on and was correct in doing so.

The Brazilian isn’t afraid to face new challenges. He was aware that his ability would be needed and began demanding the ball as soon as he stepped onto the field. Martinelli’s strike later in the second half would turn out to be the game-winning goal.

Our left wing struggles without Martinelli. He did not join the Brazil national team; ideally, he has utilized his break to be fit to play a significant role in our next games, beginning with Chelsea.

Bukayo Saka

Our “star boy” has suffered a number of injuries. He was injured in three of the three games he started for us before missing the game against Manchester City. We may have defeated the Cityzens without him, but we need him. We need the best players available. His injury has been kept under wraps, but the hope is that he has used the best portion of the break to heal. Saka is critical to our plans, and if he returns, our lethal attack force of Martinelli, Jesus, and him might devastate our opponents.

William Saliba

Due to defensive issues, last season did not end as intended. We struggled defensively in our final 11 games of the season without Saliba’s services due to injury. Some believe that if we had been defensively strong towards the conclusion of the season, we would have won the league. We can’t afford to lose Saliba again to injury.

The goal is that he will be able to play the entire season and continue to impress in defense to help us win the league. Having said that, the Frenchman was expected to join the French national squad during the international break, but he didn’t because of a toe injury. The hope is that in two weeks he will have healed from his toe injury and will be able to play in our next game.

We need our top players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and William Saliba to be fit. Let us hope they recuperate, refresh, and are ready for us when we return.

