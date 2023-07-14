Three unused Arsenal players that need to impress Arteta in our pre-season games

Arteta and his boys will face many other clubs, in America and back at home, in preparation for the upcoming season. The Gunners had planned five friendlies before facing Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 6th. They’ve already played Bundesliga 2 side Nurnberg, drawing 1-1, and their next opponents are the MLS All-Stars, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Monaco in the Emirates Cup.

This run of games will allow the Gunners to practice certain tactical set-ups. It also provides an opportunity for players who have been outside of the main group last season, to compete for a spot in the first team and gain momentum for the upcoming season.

So in the following weeks, who deserves a chance to prove their worth to be trusted for Arteta’s project? This is my 3 to watch…

Folarin Balogun

On loan at Stade de Reims, the Hale End Graduate performed excellently. There’s a lot of speculation concerning his future; some Gooners believe he’ll go, while others think he’ll stay. Balogun deserves a chance this summer; perhaps the US star can persuade Arteta to keep and experiment with him in attack. In terms of goals, he scored 21 in 37 games last season in Ligue 1, establishing himself as one of the best attackers in France.

Jakub Kiwior

If you look at his Spezia highlights, Kiwior is a fantastic defender. But the question is whether he can make an impression in the Premier League. The need to rotate players to rest them next season will force others to step up, and this is how Kiwior contributes to Arteta’s project.

This pre-season could be the ideal time for Kiwior to show us what he’s capable of, boosting confidence ahead of next season.

Ethan Nwaneri

The Hale End graduate has just signed a new contract with the Gunners, notwithstanding his record-breaking season and media attention. Nwaneri, last season, became the Premier League’s youngest-ever player when he faced Brentford at 15. This is a great achievement; he may have set the record, and while he is gifted, does his talent warrant the hype? We can know if he’s given a chance in the next few weeks.

Even with some Gunners’ spots all but secured, this fixture-heavy season will surely see regular starters rotated and replaced and it would be great for these three to break into the first XI in this campaign.

Which three peripheral players would you like to see step up?

Daniel O

