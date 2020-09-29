Three Arsenal players whose sale will make Mikel Arteta happy

Talksport claims that if Mikel Arteta can get rid of Shkodran Mustafi, Matteo Guendouzi, and Mesut Ozil by next week, he would be a very happy man.

Arteta has been overseeing the overhauling of the Arsenal team that struggled at the start of last season.

The Spaniard has made Arsenal competitive again with the Gunners now one of the teams to fear in the Premier League.

He has added the likes of Dani Ceballos (on-loan), Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes to his team in this transfer window.

He is still looking to land at least one more player, but he will need to also sell some of his current options.

Several players in the current Arsenal team will struggle to play this season and the report reckons that if he can offload the listed players he will be happy.

It also claims that if he eventually can land a midfielder like Chelsea’s Jorginho, then he will be even happier.

The report claims: “The smell of Lucas Torreira is going to be used as bait to get Thomas Partey from Atletico, finally – offering Simeone a Uruguayan who loves a bit of a dust-up is currently en vogue.

“If Arteta can get rid of Shkodran Mustafi, Matteo Guendozi and Mesut Ozil by this time next week he’ll be a very happy man, especially if he is then able to get his hands on Jorginho who is, by all accounts, available from Chelsea even though he really doesn’t take up that much room.”