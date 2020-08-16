Three Arsenal stars amongst 14 PL stars advance for Golden Boy award

Arsenal could well have the brightest talent in world football on their books, with three of their young future stars nominated for the prestigious Golden Boy award.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba have all made the cut as being amongst the top 60 best young talents on the continent, and all three have claims to be amongst the top ten in my eyes, although top spot may be a bit of a reach.

The likes of Alphonso Davies, Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho will find themselves amongst the favourites for the prestigious award, with the former’s exploits in the Champions League not doing any harm to his stock.

The award is to go to the best under-21 playing in Europe over a 12 month calendar year, meaning that there is still half a season to fight for the title that has been won by the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Lionel Messi and most recently, Joao Felix.

The full list of nominees as found on TuttoSport:

1) Karim-David ADEYEMI, RED BULL SALZBURG

2) Yacine ADLI, BORDEAUX

3) Marley AKE, OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE

4) Ethan Kwame Colm Raymond AMPADU, CHELSEA

5) Adil AOUCHICHE, SAINT-ETIENNE

6) Mitchel BAKKER, PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

7) Jude Victor William BELLINGHAM, BORUSSIA DORTMUND

8) Myron BOADU, AZ ALKMAAR

9) Eduardo CAMAVINGA, RENNES

10) Marco CARNESECCHI, ATALANTA

11) Rayan Mathis CHERKI, OLYMPIQUE LYON

12) Yan Bueno COUTO, MANCHESTER CITY

13) Jonathan Christian DAVID, LILLE

14) Alphonso Boyle DAVIES, BAYERN MUNICH

15) Sergiño Gianni DEST, AJAX

16) Daniel Soares FABIO SILVA, PORTO

17) Anssumane Vieira FATI, BARCELONA

18) Philip Walter FODEN, MANCHESTER CITY

19) Zeljko GAVRIC, RED STAR BELGRADE

20) Lutsharel GEERTRUIDA, FEYENOORD

21) Matias GONCALO RAMOS, BENFICA

22) Amine Ferid GOUIRI, NICE

23) Ryan Jiro GRAVENBERCH, AJAX

24) Mason Will John GREENWOOD, MANCHESTER UNITED

25) Erling Braut HALAND, BORUSSIA DORTMUND

26) Luqman Shamsudin HAKIM, KORTRIJK

27) Callum James HUDSON-ODOI, CHELSEA

28) Mohamed Amine IHATTAREN, PSV EINDHOVEN

29) Curtis Julian JONES, LIVERPOOL

30) Ozan Muhammed KABAK, SCHALKE 04

31) Tanguy-Austin Nianzou KOUASSI, BAYERN MUNICH

32) Takefusha KUBO, REAL MADRID

33) Mohammed KUDUS, AJAX

34) Dejan KULUSEVSKI, JUVENTUS

35) Gabriel Teodoro Silva MARTINELLI, ARSENAL

36) Patricio NEHUEN PEREZ, ATLETICO MADRID

37) Michael Oluwadurotimi OBAFEMI, SOUTHAMPTON

38) Paulo Henrique Sampaio Filho PAULINHO, BAYER LEVERKUSEN

39) Strahinja PAVLOVIC, AS MONACO

40) Pedro Gonzalez Lopez PEDRI, BARCELONA

41) Lomba PEDRO NETO, WOLVERHAMPTON

42) Eduardo Filipe Vieira Coimbra Simoes QUARESMA, SPORTING LISBON

43) Euclides Soares RAFAEL CAMACHO, SPORTING LISBON

44) Jesus Carvalho REINIER, REAL MADRID

45) Silva de Goes RODRYGO, REAL MADRID

46) Bukayo SAKA, ARSENAL

47) William Alain André Gabriel SALIBA, ARSENAL

48) Jadon Malik SANCHO, BORUSSIA DORTMUND

49) Kouassi Ryan SESSEGNON, TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

50) Dominik SZOBOSZLAI, RED BULL SALZBURG

51) Tomas Franco TAVARES, BENFICA

52) Mateus Cardoso Lemos Martins TETE, SHAKHTAR DONETSK

53) Lago Pontes TOMÁS ESTEVES, PORTO

54) Ferran Garcia TORRES, MANCHESTER CITY

55) Heorhiy TSITAISHVILI, DYNAMO KIEV

56) Yari VERSCHAEREN, ANDERLECHT

57) José Paixao de Oliveira VINICIUS JUNIOR, REAL MADRID

58) Machado VITOR FERREIRA, PORTO

59) Neco Shay WILLIAMS, LIVERPOOL

60) Joshua Orobosa ZIRKZEE, BAYERN MUNICH

The shortlist was cut from the top 100 this wee, down to 60, but just how far can Saliba and Saka make it, assuming Gabriel’s injury will rule him out of making enough impact for the 2020 edition?

Patrick