Three Arsenal stars amongst 14 PL stars advance for Golden Boy award

Arsenal could well have the brightest talent in world football on their books, with three of their young future stars nominated for the prestigious Golden Boy award.
Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba have all made the cut as being amongst the top 60 best young talents on the continent, and all three have claims to be amongst the top ten in my eyes, although top spot may be a bit of a reach.
The likes of Alphonso Davies, Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho will find themselves amongst the favourites for the prestigious award, with the former’s exploits in the Champions League not doing any harm to his stock.
The award is to go to the best under-21 playing in Europe over a 12 month calendar year, meaning that there is still half a season to fight for the title that has been won by the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Lionel Messi and most recently, Joao Felix.
The full list of nominees as found on TuttoSport:
1) Karim-David ADEYEMI, RED BULL SALZBURG
2) Yacine ADLI, BORDEAUX
3) Marley AKE, OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE
4) Ethan Kwame Colm Raymond AMPADU, CHELSEA
5) Adil AOUCHICHE, SAINT-ETIENNE
6) Mitchel BAKKER, PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN
7) Jude Victor William BELLINGHAM, BORUSSIA DORTMUND
8) Myron BOADU, AZ ALKMAAR
9) Eduardo CAMAVINGA, RENNES
10) Marco CARNESECCHI, ATALANTA
11) Rayan Mathis CHERKI, OLYMPIQUE LYON
12) Yan Bueno COUTO, MANCHESTER CITY
13) Jonathan Christian DAVID, LILLE
14) Alphonso Boyle DAVIES, BAYERN MUNICH
15) Sergiño Gianni DEST, AJAX
16) Daniel Soares FABIO SILVA, PORTO
17) Anssumane Vieira FATI, BARCELONA
18) Philip Walter FODEN, MANCHESTER CITY
19) Zeljko GAVRIC, RED STAR BELGRADE
20) Lutsharel GEERTRUIDA, FEYENOORD
21) Matias GONCALO RAMOS, BENFICA
22) Amine Ferid GOUIRI, NICE
23) Ryan Jiro GRAVENBERCH, AJAX
24) Mason Will John GREENWOOD, MANCHESTER UNITED
25) Erling Braut HALAND, BORUSSIA DORTMUND
26) Luqman Shamsudin HAKIM, KORTRIJK
27) Callum James HUDSON-ODOI, CHELSEA
28) Mohamed Amine IHATTAREN, PSV EINDHOVEN
29) Curtis Julian JONES, LIVERPOOL
30) Ozan Muhammed KABAK, SCHALKE 04
31) Tanguy-Austin Nianzou KOUASSI, BAYERN MUNICH
32) Takefusha KUBO, REAL MADRID
33) Mohammed KUDUS, AJAX
34) Dejan KULUSEVSKI, JUVENTUS
35) Gabriel Teodoro Silva MARTINELLI, ARSENAL
36) Patricio NEHUEN PEREZ, ATLETICO MADRID
37) Michael Oluwadurotimi OBAFEMI, SOUTHAMPTON
38) Paulo Henrique Sampaio Filho PAULINHO, BAYER LEVERKUSEN
39) Strahinja PAVLOVIC, AS MONACO
40) Pedro Gonzalez Lopez PEDRI, BARCELONA
41) Lomba PEDRO NETO, WOLVERHAMPTON
42) Eduardo Filipe Vieira Coimbra Simoes QUARESMA, SPORTING LISBON
43) Euclides Soares RAFAEL CAMACHO, SPORTING LISBON
44) Jesus Carvalho REINIER, REAL MADRID
45) Silva de Goes RODRYGO, REAL MADRID
46) Bukayo SAKA, ARSENAL
47) William Alain André Gabriel SALIBA, ARSENAL
48) Jadon Malik SANCHO, BORUSSIA DORTMUND
49) Kouassi Ryan SESSEGNON, TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
50) Dominik SZOBOSZLAI, RED BULL SALZBURG
51) Tomas Franco TAVARES, BENFICA
52) Mateus Cardoso Lemos Martins TETE, SHAKHTAR DONETSK
53) Lago Pontes TOMÁS ESTEVES, PORTO
54) Ferran Garcia TORRES, MANCHESTER CITY
55) Heorhiy TSITAISHVILI, DYNAMO KIEV
56) Yari VERSCHAEREN, ANDERLECHT
57) José Paixao de Oliveira VINICIUS JUNIOR, REAL MADRID
58) Machado VITOR FERREIRA, PORTO
59) Neco Shay WILLIAMS, LIVERPOOL
60) Joshua Orobosa ZIRKZEE, BAYERN MUNICH
The shortlist was cut from the top 100 this wee, down to 60, but just how far can Saliba and Saka make it, assuming Gabriel’s injury will rule him out of making enough impact for the 2020 edition?
Patrick