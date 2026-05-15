Three Arsenal stars battling for Premier League Player of the season

Arsenal have enjoyed an outstanding Premier League campaign, and several members of Mikel Arteta’s squad are now expected to compete for major individual honours before the season concludes.

The Gunners have been widely regarded as the strongest team in the league this season, combining consistency, defensive solidity, and attacking quality throughout the campaign. Their performances have placed them on the verge of winning a first Premier League title since 2004.

One of Arsenal’s greatest strengths this season has been their collective approach rather than reliance on a small number of individuals. Numerous players have delivered consistently impressive performances, allowing the team to remain competitive across the entire campaign and maintain control of the title race.

Arteta’s side now requires only two more victories to secure the Premier League crown, and anticipation among supporters continues to grow as the club moves closer to a potentially historic achievement.

Arsenal Stars Receive Major Recognition

Several Arsenal players are also being recognised for their individual contributions, reflecting the remarkable standards the squad has maintained throughout the season. Strong performances across every area of the pitch have been central to the club’s success.

The team’s defensive organisation, midfield control, and consistency in key moments have all played significant roles in Arsenal’s push for silverware. As a result, multiple members of the squad are now in contention for prestigious end-of-season awards.

Recognition for Arsenal’s standout performers has further highlighted the depth and balance within the squad, qualities that have separated them from many of their rivals this term.

Raya, Gabriel And Rice Nominated

According to Arsenal Media, David Raya, Gabriel, and Declan Rice have all been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

The trio have each played vital roles in Arsenal’s title challenge, producing influential performances throughout the campaign. Raya’s reliability in goal, Gabriel’s commanding displays in defence, and Rice’s leadership and consistency in midfield have all contributed significantly to the club’s success.

With multiple Arsenal players nominated for the award, supporters may split their votes among the candidates. Nevertheless, the nominations underline the exceptional season Arsenal have enjoyed and the impact several players have made during their pursuit of Premier League glory.

All three players are expected to continue playing key roles as Arsenal attempt to finish the season strongly and secure the title.

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