Three Arsenal stars earn England call-up for June games

Arsenal continues to supply a strong contingent of players to national teams across the globe, and the upcoming June international break will once again see several Gunners feature for their respective countries. Representing a club of Arsenal’s calibre naturally increases a player’s visibility, and many of their squad members are now considered integral to their national setups.

The club’s global standing and the consistent performances of its players make them regular picks at international level. This time, three Arsenal stars have been named in the England squad, reflecting both their individual quality and the club’s growing influence on the national team.

Arsenal Trio Selected for England Duty

As reported by Arsenal Media, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly have all been selected by Thomas Tuchel for his latest England squad. This marks the German manager’s second international break since taking over the Three Lions and signals his continued assessment of the talent available to him.

Rice remains a central figure for the national team, offering reliability and leadership in midfield. Saka, who had to miss the March fixtures through injury, makes a welcome return to the group. Perhaps the most notable inclusion is that of Myles Lewis-Skelly, who appears to have cemented his position in the squad following a promising debut in the previous international window. The young left-back is evidently gaining the trust of Tuchel and looks to be a part of his plans moving forward.

England Favourites in Upcoming Fixtures

England are set to face Senegal and Andorra in the forthcoming matches and will enter both fixtures as clear favourites. These games offer Tuchel further opportunity to refine his squad and test his tactical approach as he continues to familiarise himself with the players at his disposal.

From Arsenal’s perspective, having three players involved with England underscores the strength of their current squad. While the club boasts international representatives across several nations, few things match the pride of seeing their own lead the line for the national side.

