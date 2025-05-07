Three Arsenal stars feature in the EA Sports Team top ten rankings

Although Arsenal have lost the Premier League title to Liverpool, they remain the second-best team in England this season. Despite the disappointment in the domestic league, the Gunners have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, where they are currently facing Paris Saint-Germain.

In recent weeks, Arsenal have struggled to collect points in the Premier League, which has led to suggestions that their focus has shifted towards success in Europe. Mikel Arteta’s side appear determined to progress on the continental stage, but it is also vital that they maintain their form in the league, where consistency remains important for long-term ambitions.

The team’s overall performance this season has been commendable, particularly in the league, where several players have delivered outstanding individual displays. As cited by ESPN, three Arsenal players have been included in the EA SPORTS Team of the Season shortlist. While the final selection of the starting eleven is yet to be confirmed, Arsenal are well represented, with three players among the top ten based on their ratings.

Declan Rice leads the way for Arsenal with an impressive overall rating of 96, making him the highest-rated player from the club and placing him just behind Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. The inclusion reflects his influential performances throughout the campaign. Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba, both rated at 95, complete the trio of Arsenal players recognised in the top ten, underlining the strength of the team’s defensive unit.

These individual accolades are a testament to the progress made under Arteta and to the consistency shown by key members of the squad. However, while such recognition is well deserved, the primary ambition remains the attainment of team honours. For a club of Arsenal’s stature, collective success on both domestic and European fronts is the ultimate measure, and the current squad will be aware that trophies carry far greater weight than individual achievements. As the season approaches its final stages, balancing domestic responsibilities with the pursuit of European glory will be crucial to defining the overall success of their campaign.