Three Arsenal stars feature in the EA Sports Team top ten rankings

Although Arsenal have lost the Premier League title to Liverpool, they remain the second-best team in England this season. Despite the disappointment in the domestic league, the Gunners have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, where they are currently facing Paris Saint-Germain.
In recent weeks, Arsenal have struggled to collect points in the Premier League, which has led to suggestions that their focus has shifted towards success in Europe. Mikel Arteta’s side appear determined to progress on the continental stage, but it is also vital that they maintain their form in the league, where consistency remains important for long-term ambitions.
The team’s overall performance this season has been commendable, particularly in the league, where several players have delivered outstanding individual displays. As cited by ESPN, three Arsenal players have been included in the EA SPORTS Team of the Season shortlist. While the final selection of the starting eleven is yet to be confirmed, Arsenal are well represented, with three players among the top ten based on their ratings.
Declan Rice leads the way for Arsenal with an impressive overall rating of 96, making him the highest-rated player from the club and placing him just behind Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. The inclusion reflects his influential performances throughout the campaign. Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba, both rated at 95, complete the trio of Arsenal players recognised in the top ten, underlining the strength of the team’s defensive unit.
These individual accolades are a testament to the progress made under Arteta and to the consistency shown by key members of the squad. However, while such recognition is well deserved, the primary ambition remains the attainment of team honours. For a club of Arsenal’s stature, collective success on both domestic and European fronts is the ultimate measure, and the current squad will be aware that trophies carry far greater weight than individual achievements. As the season approaches its final stages, balancing domestic responsibilities with the pursuit of European glory will be crucial to defining the overall success of their campaign.
Happy to see the Big Brazilian on that list, a player that has come under relentless criticism from armchair managers and fans alike.
Tried telling fans, quite often than not Gabriel Magahlase was the one left to face the music as Zinchenko offered nothing defensively on the left.
Rice was not of his usual high standards in the league this season, but seems to come alive in Europe elite competition, the champions league.
The way to Legendary status await the three wise men a few hours from now.
I agree with you about Zinchenko’s lack of defense, and even him getting back to cover in a timely manner. Unfortunately for Gabriel, he was playing LCB and LB both positions while Zinchenko was in midfield, and slow tracking back.
MLS is a step up defensively, and you see the effect in has on the backline, especially Gabriel at CB.