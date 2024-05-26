Three Arsenal stars feature in Whoscored’s top ten ratings decrease this season

Arsenal has had one of the most improved performances in the Premier League this season, yet some of their players are featured on the list of stars whose ratings have dropped from last season.

WhoScored is reputed for rating players in every game, and they usually use those individual ratings to form an overall rating at the end of the season.

This means that when you check their database, it is easy to see which players improved from the previous campaign.

They have now released a list of players whose ratings decreased between last season and this campaign.

There are three Arsenal players on the list, with one surprising name among them.

Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg lost 0.69 points from last season and had the worst rating decrease.

He is followed by Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus, who lost 0.52 points, and David Raya, who was third on the list, having lost 0.41 points.

Gabriel Martinelli was fifth, with only Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford losing more than his 0.36 points, as revealed by the Daily Mail.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most of us would be surprised by Raya’s loss of points because he has been in fantastic form since he joined us this season.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…