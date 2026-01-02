Three Arsenal stars gave FPL managers joy at the end of 2025

Arsenal has emerged as one of the strongest sides in the Premier League this season, with the team producing a consistently high level of performance across recent months. Their position at the top of the league table reflects sustained excellence, built on collective discipline and individual quality. The squad has shown impressive unity and determination, with every player appearing fully committed to ending the club’s wait for another league title.

The Gunners have also become a major talking point among Fantasy Premier League managers, thanks to the reliability of their performances and the regular returns delivered by key players. Arsenal’s form has encouraged managers to maximise their allocation of players from the club, as their consistency continues to translate into valuable points week after week.

Consistency Driving Arsenal’s Title Push

Arsenal’s strength this season has been rooted in the depth and balance of the squad. The team has consistently extracted the best performances from its players, maintaining focus during a period when expectations are particularly high. Their sustained run of positive results has underlined their credentials as genuine title contenders, while also reinforcing their reputation as the most dependable side in the league over recent terms.

This consistency has benefited not only the club but also those engaged in Fantasy Premier League competitions. Arsenal players have remained focused on achieving results for the team, yet their productivity has simultaneously supported strong individual returns, making them highly attractive selections throughout the campaign.

Fantasy Returns in the Final Match of 2025

In their final game of 2025 against Aston Villa, Arsenal Media, according to its report, highlighted three Arsenal players who delivered exceptional Fantasy Premier League returns. Gabriel earned 15 points, including clean sheet points, after leaving the pitch before Villa scored. Leandro Trossard produced 13 points through a goal and an assist, while Jurrien Timber added a further nine points following another impressive display.

These performances reinforced Arsenal’s status as a reliable source of Fantasy Premier League value and underlined the broader impact of their excellent form as the season continues.