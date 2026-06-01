Three Arsenal stars make the Champions League Team of the Season

Arsenal have had three players included in UEFA’s Team of the Season following a strong European campaign. According to Sky Sports, David Raya, Gabriel and Declan Rice have all been selected after impressive performances for Arsenal throughout the competition.

Despite losing the Champions League final, Arsenal’s campaign was widely seen as a significant step forward. The team remained unbeaten until the penalty shootout against Paris Saint-Germain, underlining their consistency and competitiveness across Europe this season. It also reinforced their status among Europe’s elite clubs consistently.

European Recognition After a Historic Run

Arsenal delivered outstanding performances from the league phase through to the final, consistently competing at the highest level against elite European opposition. Their run demonstrated tactical discipline, attacking quality and resilience in crucial moments. They showed growth under Mikel Arteta and established themselves as genuine contenders across domestic and continental competition throughout the campaign as a result.

UEFA recognition reflects the squad’s quality and consistency, with several players earning individual honours after a demanding season in Europe. It also highlights Arsenal’s progress as one of the most competitive sides on the continent. This recognition is expected to motivate the squad further heading into the next campaign at the highest level of competition.

Squad Impact and Future Outlook

Mikel Arteta continues to lead an Arsenal side that is rapidly developing into one of the strongest in Europe, with clear ambition to build on recent success in both domestic and continental football. The squad has shown maturity and belief in high-pressure matches throughout the season, which has strengthened their long term prospects significantly improved.

Recognition across the squad reflects a collective effort, with even those not selected contributing to a successful European campaign that has set a strong foundation for the future for Arsenal moving forward as a team.

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