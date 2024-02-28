Three Arsenal stars make the latest Premier League Power Rankings

Arsenal’s impressive run of form in the Premier League has been attributed to the outstanding individual performances of several key players, who are considered among the best in the league.

Mikel Arteta’s team has embraced the challenges of being in the title race and is thriving with the responsibilities that accompany it. The squad boasts some of the Premier League’s top players, with three of them earning recognition in the latest Power Rankings by the Daily Mail.

Bukayo Saka continues to hold the top spot in the rankings, showcasing his consistent and impactful performances. Declan Rice, while still highly regarded, has moved down one place and now occupies the third spot. Additionally, the continually improving Kai Havertz has made a new entry into the Power Rankings, starting at number six. These rankings reflect the individual excellence and contributions of Arsenal’s players to the team’s success in the league.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the finest players in the league in our squad, and this ranking shows our top stars are catching the eye in the Premier League.

Hopefully, none of them will get injured in the final weeks of the season, and they will maintain their fine run of form to ensure we end the campaign as league champions.

However, we need other players in the squad to also step up their performances, and ensure we do not rely on only a few members of the group.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…