Three Arsenal stars make the Premier League Team of the Season so far

Arsenal has had their best first half of a season in decades this term as Mikel Arteta’s side nears ending their wait for a new league title.

They couldn’t even finish inside the top four last season, but they are now the club with the best winning record in the league so far.

This return to form has been helped by the performance of some of their best men. These individuals have outperformed their peers at other clubs in the league.

The Sun has named a starting XI of the best EPL players this season and three Arsenal men feature.

They named Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba in defence and Granit Xhaka in midfield.

These three players have been immense for us this term and their contributions have helped us stay at the top of the league table.

Hopefully, they will continue to do well when the players return at the end of the World Cup.

We have had a good first half to this term, but there are over 20 league games left to play.

We have not won anything yet and must stay focused and humble when we return to league action.

This will help us understand that the work has just begun and we have a lot more sacrifices to make.

