Three Arsenal stars make Who Scored’s Premier League Team of the Year 2024

Three Arsenal players earned spots in WhoScored’s Premier League Team of the Year 2024, a recognition of the Gunners’ impressive performances throughout the year.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal was one of the standout teams in the league, finishing as runners-up for the second consecutive season. Unlike in 2023, however, the Gunners came even closer to ending their long wait for a Premier League title, with a stunning run of form at the start of 2024 keeping them firmly in the title race.

The team has continued to impress during the first half of this campaign, solidifying their place among the top clubs to watch. Such success is a testament to the consistent excellence of their players, with three of them—Gabriel Magalhães, Bukayo Saka, and Kai Havertz—earning recognition as the best in their positions by WhoScored.

Known for its detailed statistical analysis, WhoScored assigns ratings to players based on their performances in every match, calculating averages to identify the season’s top performers. Gabriel, Saka, and Havertz stood out in their respective roles, earning their places in the Premier League Team of the Year.

Saka’s inclusion comes as no surprise, given his consistent brilliance as one of Arsenal’s most dangerous attacking outlets. Gabriel Magalhães, meanwhile, has been a rock in defence, helping to provide stability at the back. Havertz has also been rewarded for his contributions, showcasing his versatility and effectiveness in crucial moments.

While these three players have rightly been celebrated, it’s worth noting the collective effort that has driven Arsenal’s rise. Almost every player in the squad delivered standout performances at various points, contributing to a memorable year for the club.

As Arsenal continues to grow under Arteta’s guidance, their fans will hope 2025 brings even greater achievements, building on the foundation laid by stars like Saka, Gabriel, and Havertz.