Three Arsenal stars miss training ahead of Leverkusen game

Arsenal are preparing to finish the job when they face Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie this week. The Gunners secured a 1-1 draw in the first leg after converting a late penalty, leaving the contest finely balanced heading into the return fixture in north London.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be aiming to take advantage of home support as they attempt to progress to the next stage of the competition. However, the task may not be straightforward, particularly as the manager could be without several key players ahead of the crucial encounter.

Injury Concerns Before Key Clash

Preparations for the match have been complicated by injury concerns within the squad. According to Arsenal Youth, three players were absent from training and may not be available for the game.

The report claims that Jurrien Timber, Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard were not involved in the training session, raising doubts about their availability for the upcoming fixture. Each of these players could have played an important role in the match, particularly in a tie that remains delicately balanced.

Merino has been dealing with a longer term issue and had already been expected to miss the game. However, the absence of Timber and Odegaard from training has come as more of a surprise, as both players had been tipped to return in time for the second leg.

Arsenal Still Expected To Push For Victory

There is still at least one more training session scheduled before the match takes place, meaning there remains a possibility that one or more of the absent players could return in time. Supporters will be watching closely to see whether Timber in particular is able to rejoin the squad before the game.

Regardless of the injury concerns, Arsenal know that victory is essential if they are to progress in the competition. The first leg demonstrated how resilient Bayer Leverkusen can be, as they proved difficult opponents in Germany.

Their recent form also underlines the challenge ahead. Leverkusen managed to hold Bayern Munich to a draw in their latest match, showing that they are capable of competing strongly against top level opposition. Arsenal will therefore need to remain fully focused if they are to secure the result required to advance.

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