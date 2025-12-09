Three Arsenal stars missed training ahead of tomorrow’s match

Arsenal believed they had addressed their recurring injury issues when they strengthened their squad over the summer. However, those problems have persisted, leaving the Gunners struggling to manage player fitness effectively. Manager Mikel Arteta is keen to capitalise on the team’s opportunity to challenge for the title, but injuries continue to hamper their progress and limit their options on the pitch.

Injury Concerns Ahead of Club Brugge Clash

Arsenal’s next fixture is against Club Brugge, a match they could be expected to win comfortably if all key players were available. Unfortunately, fitness concerns threaten to disrupt their preparations. As reported by Standard Sports, Declan Rice, William Saliba and Leandro Trossard all missed the team’s most recent training session. The trio had previously been anticipated to feature in the upcoming match, but their absence from group training, having to work separately from the rest of the squad, casts doubt over their participation.

The situation represents a significant challenge for Arteta, who must balance the need to field a competitive team with the necessity of protecting players from further injury. The uncertainty surrounding Rice, Saliba and Trossard complicates tactical planning and may force the manager to adjust his usual starting line-up.

Importance of Securing Victory

A win against Club Brugge is essential for Arsenal’s momentum, particularly in European competition. Failure to secure a positive result against a side struggling in the league could undermine team confidence and impact morale ahead of more demanding fixtures. Ensuring that the squad remains as close to full strength as possible is therefore a priority, highlighting the impact that even minor injuries can have at this stage of the season.

Arsenal’s ability to overcome these fitness setbacks will be closely watched by supporters and pundits alike, with the club’s ambitions for both domestic and European success hanging in the balance. Managing injuries effectively remains crucial if the Gunners are to maintain consistency and compete at the highest level.

