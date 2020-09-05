Three Arsenal stars missed training, sparking exit rumours

Arsenal has been busy making additions to their first team in this transfer window. The Gunners will likely sign more players before the window closes in October.

While they look to add new players to their team, the Gunners are also likely to sell some of their current players.

A number of those players have been told that they can leave, but who exactly will leave the Emirates before the transfer window closes remains unclear.

Ahead of their closed-door friendly game against Aston Villa, TalkSport reported that some players whose future remain uncertain missed the club’s training.

The report claims that Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira and Emile Smith Rowe all missed the training session.

Sokratis is one player that looks very close to leaving the Emirates. Napoli is reportedly keen to sign the Greek defender and the Gunners will let him leave them for the right price (Standard).

Torreira is another player who might make a return to the Italian top-flight having joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018 (Metro).

Smith Rowe spent the second half of last season on loan at Huddersfield Town and Mikel Arteta was expected to keep him in his team this summer.

But the Gunners have been making signings and he might be sent out on loan again to gain more playing time.