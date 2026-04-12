Three Arsenal stars now expected to leave this summer

At the end of the current season, Arsenal are expected to implement significant changes to their squad, with several established players potentially departing. The Gunners remain determined to compete at the highest level, and this ambition requires continuous investment in top-quality talent.

In addition to targeting new signings, the club is also prepared to part ways with certain members of the current squad. This approach reflects a broader strategy aimed at maintaining competitiveness while refreshing key areas of the team.

Players Available for Transfer

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are open to selling Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Ben White, provided suitable offers are received. The report indicates that the club are willing to listen to proposals that meet their valuation, suggesting a pragmatic stance in the transfer market.

All three players have played important roles in recent seasons, yet Arsenal appear ready to consider changes if it benefits the overall balance of the squad. The potential departures would mark a notable shift, signalling the club’s intent to evolve and adapt ahead of the next campaign.

The funds generated from these sales would be reinvested into the squad, allowing Arsenal to pursue new signings capable of maintaining, or even elevating, the team’s performance levels.

Strategic Squad Evolution

Regardless of how the current season concludes, Arsenal are committed to strengthening their group and sustaining high standards at the Emirates. The club’s leadership remains focused on long-term success, ensuring that each decision aligns with its competitive ambitions.

At the same time, Arsenal are not expected to force any departures. Should suitable offers fail to materialise, the club are prepared to retain these players and reassess the situation at a later stage. This measured approach ensures stability while still allowing flexibility in the transfer market, as the Gunners continue to shape a squad capable of competing at the highest level.