Three Arsenal stars will now miss the Inter Milan game

Arsenal are set to be without at least three players when they face Inter Milan in the Champions League later today, as injury problems continue to test the depth of their squad. Mikel Arteta was handed a larger group of players during the summer to ensure the team could compete on multiple fronts, and that planning is now being put to the test in a demanding phase of the season.

In recent years, injuries have severely disrupted Arsenal’s campaigns, prompting a clear shift in recruitment strategy. The club invested heavily in squad depth to avoid a repeat of those difficulties, and the approach has largely been successful. Even so, the Gunners continue to manage fitness concerns and must carefully rotate resources to maintain momentum in both domestic and European competitions.

Ongoing absences and returning options

Despite encouraging signs in recent weeks, Arsenal still have several long-term absentees ahead of the Inter Milan encounter. Some players have returned to training, offering Arteta greater flexibility, yet the manager remains cautious as he balances short-term results with longer-term availability. The expectation is that more reinforcements will return over the coming weeks, easing the strain on a squad competing at the highest level.

According to Metro Sports, Arsenal will be without Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori and Max Dowman for the match in Italy. All three have played a part in the club’s success this season, contributing at different stages of the campaign. However, their recoveries have not progressed quickly enough for them to be involved in this crucial fixture, leaving Arteta to adjust his plans accordingly.

Confidence despite enforced changes

The absence of several contributors inevitably complicates preparation, particularly against an opponent of Inter Milan’s calibre. Yet Arsenal remain confident in their ability to cope. The squad contains sufficient quality and experience to adapt, and the competitive standards established under Arteta ensure every player is prepared to step in when required.

This match represents a demanding test, but also an opportunity to demonstrate resilience and depth. Arsenal have shown throughout the season that they can overcome adversity and maintain performance levels, even when key figures are unavailable. The emphasis will be on collective organisation, discipline and belief rather than individual brilliance alone.

While injuries remain a concern, they are no longer an excuse. Arsenal travel to Milan convinced they possess more than enough talent to compete and to secure a positive result. In a campaign defined by ambition and progress, navigating challenges like these may yet prove decisive in shaping their European journey.