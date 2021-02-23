Three Arsenal Women on target in easy win for the Dutch

Arsenal trio on target for the Netherlands yet again!

A welcome break in the women’s super league season has brought about international games for the Arsenal Women and after a poor few performances from the ladies, who have dropped further down the Women’s super league table. But last night our three star players Vivianne Miedema, Jill Roord and Danielle Van de Donk were all on target scoring one a piece to lead the Netherlands to a 6-1 win against Belgium.

Vivianne Miedema struck in the 33rd minute and nearly made it two but her shot came off the bar. At half-time it was just 1-0 to the Dutch, but 9 minutes after the restart, Jill Roord doubled their lead.

Daniëlle van de Donk scored the 5th goal with a cheeky backheel and it was an easy win in the end.

Although it was just a friendly the Netherlands are pretty much on a run of good form and even though it is nice to see our players do well for their national sides, questions are raised as to why they have failed to do the same in an Arsenal shirt in the past few weeks.

Whether that is down to confidence, tactics, team spirit or just general luck not being on their side remains to be seen, but it would be nice for them to have a successful national team break and then come back to Arsenal in confident mood. Where they hopefully will fire on all cylinders and pick up the season to end in the best way possible to give us fans something to smile about! Heres hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman