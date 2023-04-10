Three big reasons why Arsenal dropped points at Liverpool

Arsenal drawing at 2-2 with Liverpool was not what many expected; as hot as Arsenal have been this season, many expected a win at Anfield. There are a lot of if’s in how the game played out and how Arsenal prepared for it. This has led me to identify three factors that contributed to Arsenal’s failure to secure a big win at Anfield.
1.POOR SUBSTITUTIONS
Arteta made some questionable substitutions, some of which were made late because, as early as the 60th minute, it appeared that Arsenal needed fresher legs for the second half, putting his midfield and attacking force in jeopardy. It was a mistake to take Odegaard out of the game since he can generate magic in the attack out of nowhere. If Odegaard had to go, why not replace him with Jorginho instead? After all, everyone knows it’s difficult to celebrate a one-goal victory. And Liverpool took advantage of Arsenal being left exposed at midfield when Roberto Firmino slotted a late equaliser into their net.
2. CHANGED FORMATION IN THE SECOND HALF
The Gunners were pressing very well with their 4-3-3 formation in the first half, and in fact, they were seeing more of the ball than the hosts on a very hostile territory where teams normally struggle, like Manchester United who were hammered 7-0.
With the Anfield faithful silenced, Arsenal should have held on to the tempo in the second half, considering that’s the half where the Gunners have been ruthless in recent weeks. It was obvious when they came back in the second half that the league leaders shifted to a defensive formation, and this led to a lot of pressure piling up in their half.
3. LACK OF TEAM MORALE
It is often recommended that it is the team coach’s responsibility to bolster the morale of his players when he notices that they are lagging behind or wandering from their mission; Mikel Arteta stayed entirely silent in the second half.
The Arsenal boss must keep doing what he’s been doing on the touchline and ignore naysayers if he wants to win the English Premier League.
Apart from these three, what else did Arsenal get wrong? Don’t be shy; tell us in the comments section.
Darren N
———————————————————-
I 110% concur with you @Darren about the three hiccups. What was @Arteta defending after first half? One goal lead?!! I have watched Trossad play but I think he is best when he comes in the first half. I think Arteta should start to let Gabriel Jesus complete games he starts. A star doesn’t die entire 90 minutes. He always happens when least expected. As you rightly said Arteta was not the overbearing type on the touchline …. So relaxed!!!
It is 100% clear Arsenal remaining games are very hard. That’s why I am very calm and not too much excited about our hope of winning EPL as I don’t want to be so disappointed at the end of season. But I will keep supporting my team until the end
If Jesus wasn’t substituted, he could’ve made one of Liverpool’s defenders sent off, because of his tricks
Tierney should’ve come in earlier, because his dribbles could also force Liverpool’s defenders to foul him
Man, Zinny was atrocious at the back, zero pace!!! And MA went full-blind mode for 85mins! Wont say more!
You are right with most of the points you mentioned, especially the one concerning the substitutions. I think he should have brought Terney on earlier to replace Xhaka and push Zinny upfront in Zhaka’s position. Our left side was exposed more than the right side. Everyone expected Martinelli to roast Arnold and create more chances from that left side of the pitch, but instead it was the left side that proved the assist for their equalizer. What a strange game.
Taking Jesus and Odegaad off at the same time was the greatest offense.
Instead MA should take off Xaha and bring tierney
Two long standing issues along with the ones the article correctly identified. First, individual players are still acting like they aren’t ‘team players’ and losing their heads when we really need them not to. Xhaka lost control yesterday, and that proved the turning point in the game. Yes, liverpool were up to their old tricks (fifty years of it and counting) diving, sneaky fouls, verbal abuse, all of which, again in time honoured fashion, went unpunished (and unmentioned by the media) but every player in the epl knows what to expect at liverpool – and yet xhaka fell for it.
Second, collectively, just as they did against city at the Emirates, the team fell apart after xhaka blew up. As such a poor liverpool side were able to take control of the game and, thanks to a non existent pep talk at half time, keep it. Arsenal were architects of their own downfall, a habit they picked in 2006, and which they are yet to let go of.
As a side dish of misery, they’ve also given liverpool an undeserved impetus to reach the top four.
I am beginning to think that the game which we recognise as Football should be reclassified as a “non contact” sport given the number of ludicrous decisions made by refs in the weekend.Neither the White booking nor the Holding penalty award were fouls imo yet The same rules did not apply to the rapidly declining central midfielders of Liverpool nor to the Spurs Danish midfielder who committed a nasty stamp on Mitoma of Brighton in the penalty area.Frustrations abound but as I would have settled for a point at Annfield before the match I am not too despondent at our failure to win.Apart from the glaring ommission of Tierney which I simply do not understand, the lack of pace and drive in our midfield 3/4, was very evident in the second half one of two athletical players in the engine room should be our top priority for next season.Partey had another fine game yesterday ,as did Ramsdale, but when the going gets tough,Odegaard, Zinchenko and Xhaka find it difficult to make a meaningful impression, particularly in defence, and,as a consequence ,we are unable to maintain control .Despite the disappointing performance in the second half, I remain optimistic that we can push Man City to the wire, and who knows, they may slip up against some lessor lights fighting for survival in this tough League.
Tha Xhaka hate was waiting for a reason to be resurrected. Granit was not a reason we lost yesterday.
Shame on you all!
When Arsenal were kicked right front and center and the referee doing nothing you turn against your own player who refused to be bullied him and his teammates!
Shame on you for Shame times two!
Xhaka lost his head, and not for the first time. Do you deny (dont answer that) that xhaka, times beyond count, has cost us dear? If you choose to respond to retaliation you will get a yellow card. If you do that in a major fixture it will cost your team dear. Xhaka knows that, as do all players, yet he still lost his head. If you cannot accept that, nor accept this behaviour is in keeping with past actions, then please let me have some of what you’re smoking..