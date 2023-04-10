Three big reasons why Arsenal dropped points at Liverpool

Arsenal drawing at 2-2 with Liverpool was not what many expected; as hot as Arsenal have been this season, many expected a win at Anfield. There are a lot of if’s in how the game played out and how Arsenal prepared for it. This has led me to identify three factors that contributed to Arsenal’s failure to secure a big win at Anfield.

1.POOR SUBSTITUTIONS

Arteta made some questionable substitutions, some of which were made late because, as early as the 60th minute, it appeared that Arsenal needed fresher legs for the second half, putting his midfield and attacking force in jeopardy. It was a mistake to take Odegaard out of the game since he can generate magic in the attack out of nowhere. If Odegaard had to go, why not replace him with Jorginho instead? After all, everyone knows it’s difficult to celebrate a one-goal victory. And Liverpool took advantage of Arsenal being left exposed at midfield when Roberto Firmino slotted a late equaliser into their net.

2. CHANGED FORMATION IN THE SECOND HALF

The Gunners were pressing very well with their 4-3-3 formation in the first half, and in fact, they were seeing more of the ball than the hosts on a very hostile territory where teams normally struggle, like Manchester United who were hammered 7-0.

With the Anfield faithful silenced, Arsenal should have held on to the tempo in the second half, considering that’s the half where the Gunners have been ruthless in recent weeks. It was obvious when they came back in the second half that the league leaders shifted to a defensive formation, and this led to a lot of pressure piling up in their half.

3. LACK OF TEAM MORALE

It is often recommended that it is the team coach’s responsibility to bolster the morale of his players when he notices that they are lagging behind or wandering from their mission; Mikel Arteta stayed entirely silent in the second half.

The Arsenal boss must keep doing what he’s been doing on the touchline and ignore naysayers if he wants to win the English Premier League.

Apart from these three, what else did Arsenal get wrong? Don’t be shy; tell us in the comments section.

Darren N

