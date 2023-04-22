Three big reasons why Arsenal failed to beat Southanpton

Southampton’s determination to deny top-of-the-table Arsenal three points and have a say in the Premier League title race by forcing Arsenal to drop two other key points will no doubt be the talk of the weekend. I’d love to convince you that Arsenal is still a favourite in the battle for the Premier League title, but this isn’t the piece for that. In this piece, let’s evaluate Arsenal’s flaws against the Saints, which may have cost them all three points.

1. Partey Not Being In The Game And Him Not Being Taken Off: The Ghanaian International has been a vital player for the Gunners this season, as he has been the heartbeat of Arsenal’s midfield, linking defence and attack while breaking any rhythm opponents try to build. On Friday night, the 29-year-old was not at his best. He failed to make an impression against Southampton, and many fans were left wondering, “Where is our Partey?” What do you think? Should Arteta have substituted him for Jorginho?

2. Gabriel Jesus Failing To Capitalise On Most Of His Chances: In a game where he needed to kill every chance that came his way, Arsenal’s No. 9 was wasteful in front of goal. If they didn’t strike the Saints’ defenders or go over the crossbar, the majority of his passes and shots within the box were blocked and cleared. If Jesus had been a little sharper, he could have scored more than a goal against the Saints.

3. Giving Cheap Goals: Don’t you think Southampton’s first and third goals might have been avoided? Ramsdale should have dealt with the ball better and not given it to Alcaraz to score the Saints’ first goal, while Rob Holding was beaten in the air by Bella Kotchap from a corner kick that set up Caleta Car to score with a free header for the Saints third. After the game, Arteta, though trying to play cool, noted he wasn’t impressed with his side conceding such sloppy goals, saying, “At this level, you cannot give the goals away that we did. Simple as that.”

Those are the three things I think cost Arsenal the game. What about you? What did you think of it?

