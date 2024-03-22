Three key storylines that are crucial to Arsenal’s UCL tie against Bayern Munich

Arsenal must do it the hard way to win the Champions League

Arsenal will head into the quarter-finals of the Champions League knowing their route to the final is the toughest they could have landed.

The Gunners have been paired with Bayern Munich in the last eight, with the winners of that tie facing either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Despite the challenges that lie ahead, Arsenal are rated as second favourites to lift the prestigious trophy in Dublin on June 1.

They needed penalties to see off Porto in the last-16 and are unlikely to find things any easier against the Bundesliga giants in the next round.

With that in mind, we assess some of the key storylines surrounding the tie, starting with one which may determine whether Arsenal reach the last four.

Rice must live up to his price tag

Declan Rice’s big money move to Arsenal last summer was touted as the final piece of the jigsaw for the club – Patrick Vieira’s heir apparent and all that.

While the midfielder has produced some excellent performances this season, you would be hard-pushed to argue the comparisons with Vieira are accurate.

Rice was often accused of going missing in big games while he was at West Ham United – his display in the Europa Conference League Final last season being a perfect example.

There have been several instances of the same trait this term, most notably when Aston Villa’s midfield completely overshadowed him in early December.

Rice was also unimpressive in both matches against Porto, although he did keep his nerve when the pressure was on during the penalty shoot-out.

However, if Arsenal are to have any chance of defeating Bayern, the 25-year-old needs to be the dominant force in the middle of the park.

The German outfit have not been at their brilliant best this season, but their midfield unit is still capable of controlling games when they are in the mood.

If Rice lives up to his lofty price tag, Arsenal will have a much better chance of securing a semi-final showdown with either Madrid or Man City.

History does not favour the Gunners

‘History doesn’t repeat Itself, but it often rhymes.’ It is unclear if American writer Mark Twain was the originator of this quote, but the sentiment unquestionably rings true.

It is phrase which could strike fear into the hearts of Arsenal fans, with history showing that Bayern have not been favourable opponents for the club.

The two sides have faced each other on 12 previous occasions, with Bayern winning seven. Arsenal have triumphed on three occasions, with the other two games drawn.

Their round of 16 meetings in 2016/17 were a thoroughly chastising experience, with Bayern romping to an emphatic 10-2 aggregate victory.

At that point in time, Arsenal were so far adrift of the big guns in Europe, it was impossible to imagine them ever challenging again.

However, while the Gunners cannot ignore their previous history against Bayern, they should use it as a motivational tool to write a different chapter.

They demonstrated their mettle by beating Man City at the Emirates Stadium in October, having previously struggled against the perennial title winners.

While one result does not define a season, it highlights that Arsenal are capable of mixing it with the best that Europe has to offer.

Stop Kane to stop Bayern?

Of all the underlying threads weaving through this blockbuster quarter-final tie, Harry Kane’s presence at Bayern is perhaps the most significant.

Kane absolutely loved playing against Arsenal when he was a Tottenham Hotspur player, netting 14 goals in north London derbies.

He has had an excellent personal season with Bayern, scoring 37 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions. Six of those came in the Champions League.

Kane’s participation in the quarter-final tie is not guaranteed after he was substituted in Bayern’s recent victory at Darmstadt following a nasty collision.

Injuries have hindered the England striker at key moments in recent years and Arsenal will probably be hoping he misses the Champions League tie.

While his absence would boost their chances, it would be far more satisfying if the Gunners knocked out Bayern with Kane leading the line.

Despite his goals tally, the German side are in danger of ending the season without silverware, which would be a major shock to the system for them.

If Arsenal can push Bayern over the edge by knocking them out of the Champions League, the former Tottenham star would be ridiculed for years.