Three big talking points after Arsenal get tough win at Aston Villa

Three talking points from our win against villa.

Arsenal have made a strong start to the new top flight campaign with back to back wins under our belt, our most recent one, a two nil win over a very good Aston villa side. After a pretty cagey first half where we could have easily been two goals down, it was second half goals from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey that sealed a pretty professional win from us. I made key observations throughout the game and here are the key takeaways from the win.

Leandro Trossard should be starting ahead of Gabriel Martinelli: having not been on the field for more than five minutes the Belgian international fired us into the lead with a lovely well placed finish beyond the reach of Emi Martinez. His instinct in front of goal was on show with the way he reacted quickly to a deflection in the box to punish the villains. This is exactly what we need in our starting lineup on a consistent basis especially given the pretty poor form of Gabriel Martinelli as of recent, he’s still rash in his decision making and still utilizes his raw pace to get him out of trouble which is okay but must improve on other aspects of his gameplay before he keeps on starting games for us. Trossard should be trusted to start the next game imo.

Raya is looking world class: Most gooners would have disagreed with Arteta’s decision to make Raya his first choice goalkeeper last season but he looks to be proving his doubters wrong, with a solid display that got him voted man of the match. Having pulled off a wonderful save last weekend against Wolves he then followed that up this weekend with an even astonishing save, reacting quickly off the ground to keep out a point blank effort by Ollie Watkins. Two games and two clean sheets for our number one means that he and the entire squad have got off to a very good start to the campaign.

Signing a Saka back up must be top priority: In a game which marked his 100th win for the club we saw a regular theme from the previous campaign, him getting substituted because of a knock. Having been involved with both goals it was a late tackle that saw him taken off. It was a precautionary measure and I know that the injury is not serious but one has to wonder how we are going to cope without out a natural replacement if he does get injured. Before the ending of this transfer window, I think we should make signing a right winger top priority so as to ease the burden on one our best players.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

