Three big things Arsenal need to do before facing Palace in our next League game

Gooners had a disappointing end to the year 2023. They experienced their club go three games without a win, drawing with Liverpool and losing to West Ham and Fulham. After which, there has been much discussion over Arsenal’s title chances, with many claiming that they have blown their chances.

Having said that, I feel Arsenal’s title challenge is still alive and well, and I expect them to be back on track this year.

In fact, there are three things I expect to see when Arsenal next plays in the league. What can we expect from Arsenal’s next league game against Crystal Palace on January 20th?

Ivan Toney to Make His Debut

Arsenal is in serious need of a striker.The Brentford striker is Arsenal’s major aim. If Arsenal signs Toney, they should have done so by January 20th, as the January transfer window will be halfway through. Toney’s arrival between now and the 20th will be vital, as he is scheduled to return to action on the 16th after completing his suspension for betting offences.

Arsenal haven’t been clinical in front of goal, so they could use some new blood, and Toney may be that. Toney making his Arsenal debut against Palace is my dream, and I hope it comes true.

Oleksander Zinchenko to Be Fit and Start Versus Palace

Despite criticism about his defensive play, the Ukrainian international brings a lot to the table. With Tomiyasu expected to be in the Asian games by the time Arsenal plays next in the league, Zinchenko is Arsenal’s best hope at left back. Kiwior at left back is simply ineffective.

Zinchenko, who missed Arsenal’s loss to Fulham due to a calf injury, should be fit for the next game. Arteta must coach his squad to perfect a back three of Gabriel, Saliba, and White, with Zinchenko being drifted to midfield.

Emile Smith Rowe To Start On The Left Wing

Gabriel Martinelli needs some time on the bench to regroup. The majority of Gooners would not protest such a move. Despite the great levels of play we’ve seen from the Brazilian, his recent performances have been disappointing.

If Arteta truly believes in Emile Smith Rowe, this might be the time to reintroduce him on the left wing, where he had his best games for Arsenal until injury hampered his growth.

Those are three things I hope to see when Arsenal play Palace in the league. What about you?

Sam P

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….