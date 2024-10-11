Three bold decisions Arteta made this summer that divided Arsenal fans but are proven correct

Arsenal has had a bright start to this campaign. 10 games into the season, they remain unbeaten, which is just incredible. In the league, they have won five games and drawn two, accumulating 17 points. This puts them on par with Manchester City and just one point behind Liverpool, who currently lead the table.

Being where they are today hasn’t been easy; it has taken desire, dedication, and determination. But that’s not all; it has also taken bold Mikel Arteta’s decisions to guide his team to one of their brightest starts to a league campaign.

Such decisions include…

Keeping Thomas Partey

Arsenal had every reason to tell Thomas Partey to look for a new club. They had the opportunity to inform him that his services were no longer required; he sought a new team, particularly following his unsatisfactory performances during the USA pre-season, but they chose not to do so. The North Londoners prepared to allow the Ghana international to depart on a free next summer; even though there’s speculation about a potential new deal offer, it was prudent for him to stay.

Partey has stepped up big time. For once, Partey has overcome his fitness struggles, maintaining it throughout Arsenal’s first seven league games of the season—something that hasn’t happened since he became a Gunner. This season, a fit Partey has proven his worth; he’s the only Gunner midfielder who hasn’t let Arteta down, and despite his teammates’ injury or suspension, he’s consistently been available.

Keeping faith in Martinelli

Martinelli struggled to impress last season. Some Premier League fans believed Martinelli’s career was over and Arsenal could no longer rely on him. Rumours circulated that Arsenal intended to sign a top winger in the summer, leading many to assume this player would replace the Brazilian winger. Well, Arsenal didn’t make a headline winger signing (Sterling is definitely not the dream winger signing they were keen on), so Martinelli still had a chance to prove his worth. Initially there was pressure for Arteta to give Leandro Trossard a pivotal role on the left wing instead of Martinelli, but the Spaniard still trusted the Brazilian winger, and it has paid off.

Martinelli is slowly finding his form; in the last 2 league games, 2 goals and an assist have highlighted he’s on the rise and could be getting his confidence back.

Kai Havertz leading the attack

Arsenal had the chance to sign another top striker like Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres this summer but opted not to. They had their faith that Havertz would deliver, and he’s certainly doing that. The German striker has become an integral part of Arteta’s strategy, leading the attack and now scoring goals.

His goal against Southampton marked his seventh goal in seven straight games at the Emirates Stadium. What a player Havertz is turning out to be. We should praise Arteta for not only signing him last year but also for sticking with him to lead his attack this season. The way he’s playing, he could easily guide our Gunners to glory.

These three Arteta decisions, in my opinion, are leading Arsenal to success. What do you think?

Sam P

