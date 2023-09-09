Three changes Arsenal need to make after the international break

The league is on a break after four intense weekends of Premier League action, which has seen Arsenal take 10 points out of 12.

After the international break, the Gunners have a tight schedule, allowing Mikel Arteta to utilise his squad depth fully. In any case, what squad changes can we expect from the Spaniard after the international break?

1. Picking Gabriel Jesus over Nketiah

Due to Jesus’ injury at the start of the season, which kept him out of the first two league games (before making two substitute appearances in the following two), Eddie Nketiah was being utilised in attack.

The Englishman thrived, scoring two goals in three starts and one substitute appearance. Nketiah is a good goal scorer, but Arteta may prefer to use Jesus as his central striker because, aside from scoring goals, the Brazilian can give defenders nightmares with his speed, skill, and trickery—qualities that make Arsenal’s attack more efficient as he creates chances for his teammates while on the pitch. After being introduced as a substitute in Arsenal’s last two games, his goal in the final match (versus Manchester United) before the international break in a cameo appearance may motivate his selection in the starting 11 when Arsenal face Everton after the break.

2. Kai Havertz to be Benched for a substitute role

Havertz has struggled to make an impression as an Arsenal player. The German international is under a lot of pressure to perform well. Arteta has been patient with him thus far, starting him in all of Arsenal’s games this season, but it may be time for him to reduce the 24-year-old’s game time. It could be time to bench Havertz in favour of Fabio Vieira. Appearing from the bench, Havertz may gradually adapt to what is expected of him, feel less pressure, and regain his confidence. I’m sure every Gooner wants him to succeed; for that to happen, some difficult decisions must be made.

3. Gabriel’s continued reintegration

Gabriel earned his first season start against Manchester United after appearing as a substitute in the previous three league games.

Last weekend, On the left flank against Manchester United, he rendered Antony ineffective and provided adequate protection while Oleksandr Zinchenko drifted towards midfield. Man United brought on Rasmus Hojlund, but Gabriel relished the physical battle and frequently outclassed the young forward. The Brazilian also made an important decision to move up, making Alejandro Garnacho offside as he thought he had slotted home a winner for United.

Yes, Gabriel has his weaknesses, but how can anyone look at last Sunday’s game and say he doesn’t deserve to play against Everton (Arsenal lost at Goodison Park last season) and Tottenham?

Those are the three squad alterations I envision Arteta making.

What others should he make, and which should he avoid?

Daniel O

JustArsenal Show – The Just Arsenal Show, where NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…