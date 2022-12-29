Three clubs eyeing January deal with Arsenal with PL move most likely

Cedric Soares remains linked with a potential loan move across London from Arsenal to Fulham in January, but two alternatives are tipped to try their hand also.

The Portuguese has found first-team minutes hard to come by this term, with Ben White being utilised in a new right-back role and with Takehiro Tomiyasu the clear second-choice for the role.

With less than two hours of action since the new season begun, it is no surprise to hear that he is considering his options, and his agent is believed to be working on finding him a move.

The Standard claims that Fulham have emerged as favourites for his signature, a destination that has been repeatedly mooted of late, but they add that Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are also in the wings ahead of the January transfer window.

I don’t think anyone disagree that it makes sense for Cedric to want to be playing football, especially at the age of 31 years-old. He isn’t getting any younger, and he could definitely play a key role for a number of European sides, whereas he is simply a back-up in north London. The issue is that we aren’t overly stacked at the back in reality, and it wouldn’t be the first time that we was to sign off on a similar deal, only to be rocked by two painful injuries which completely disrupts our numbers.

Tomiyasu has a number of issues last term, and the fact that he has already had to move into the left-back spot to cover the continual injury absences of both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney shows just how tight we currently are at full-back, although on paper having two strong options on each side sounds like plenty.

Do you believe we have to sign a replacement if we are to sign off on Cedric’s departure?

Patrick

