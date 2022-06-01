Three clubs looking to make a move for Arsenal loanee

If Mikel Arteta cannot guarantee William Saliba a place on his team for next season, Arsenal could lose the talented Frenchman.

Saliba signed for the Gunners in 2019, but he is yet to kick a ball for them and has spent much of his time on loan.

His last temporary spell away from the club was very successful as he helped Olympique Marseille to qualify for the Champions League by finishing second in Ligue 1.

On an individual note, he won the Young Player of the Year in the French top flight and several clubs around Europe have been watching him.

L’Equipe via GFNF claims the defender is wanted by Newcastle, Leicester and Atletico Madrid after his impressive season in Ligue 1.

The Italian side, Napoli also holds an interest in his signature and these suitors have reached out to Arsenal over adding him to their squad.

Saliba has done enough to get a chance at the Emirates next season, but Arteta must show that he trusts the France international.

It seems the former Nice loanee is not the type of defender the Arsenal manager likes. If that is true, the club has to find a way to offload him quickly so that they can get a good transfer fee from his sale.