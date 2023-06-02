Three clubs showing serious interest in prolific Arsenal man

The competition to sign Folarin Balogun from Arsenal this summer has intensified following his impressive loan spell at Reims.

Balogun, who joined the relatively unknown Ligue 1 side on loan in the previous summer, had limited playing time at Arsenal, and the club had modest expectations for him.

However, he has emerged as one of the leading goal-scorers in the French league, and he is no longer satisfied with a place on the Arsenal bench.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, several clubs have expressed serious interest in securing his signature. RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, and AS Monaco are among the clubs actively pursuing him.

These clubs believe that Balogun possesses the talent to develop into a top player within their respective squads, and they will make concerted efforts to lure him away from Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

Furthermore, Balogun has recently become a member of the senior United States national team, indicating that a move away from Arsenal is likely unless he receives regular playing time under manager Mikel Arteta.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is one of the finest strikers in Europe now, but he would not get game time at the Emirates as much as he would want if he returns to the club to stay.

We just need to cash in on him for the right price and everyone would be happy.

