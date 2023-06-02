Three clubs showing serious interest in prolific Arsenal man

The competition to sign Folarin Balogun from Arsenal this summer has intensified following his impressive loan spell at Reims.
Balogun, who joined the relatively unknown Ligue 1 side on loan in the previous summer, had limited playing time at Arsenal, and the club had modest expectations for him.
However, he has emerged as one of the leading goal-scorers in the French league, and he is no longer satisfied with a place on the Arsenal bench.
According to a report in The Daily Mail, several clubs have expressed serious interest in securing his signature. RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, and AS Monaco are among the clubs actively pursuing him.
These clubs believe that Balogun possesses the talent to develop into a top player within their respective squads, and they will make concerted efforts to lure him away from Arsenal during the summer transfer window.
Furthermore, Balogun has recently become a member of the senior United States national team, indicating that a move away from Arsenal is likely unless he receives regular playing time under manager Mikel Arteta.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Balogun is one of the finest strikers in Europe now, but he would not get game time at the Emirates as much as he would want if he returns to the club to stay.
We just need to cash in on him for the right price and everyone would be happy.
Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window
Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
That’s a rather presumptuous statement Martin, saying everyone would be happy if we cash in on him for the right price!!
I’m not sure Mikel sees it that way, especially after awarding him a new contract and sending him out on loan.
In my opinion, we should bring him home and assess what the loan period has achieved, during our pre season friendlies…. and then make a decision.
This is the best time to let him go
I have a feeling if he comes back to Arsenal , his value will be depreciated because of less guaranteed game time. We need van persie type of striker that knows where the goalpost is even when his eyes is closed. Nketiah will be difficult to sell due to his weekly wage bill. Unfortunately, nketiah is not the kind of striker we need. Big mistake to tie him down to such a weekly wage knowing he is not first choice. Balogun also cannot be trusted to lead our line if we are really serious about next campaign. Gabriel Jesus to me is more of a winger and can be used on either wing effectively…
So I will say. We need a striker. Imagine (our frontline rotation of saka , martinelli, Jesus, trossard, and oshimen… every player will be forced to give their best because of competition for their positions . (but I’m not sure we are linked with any striker this summer.)
El nesry?? I think The Moroccan rumour is just Paper talk.. maybe MA has plan for Balogun… and who knows. He (MA) might just be right..
Oh come on now MARTIN , please dont use daft hype , as in “Balogun is one of the finest strikers in Europe now”!
You know that is nonsense, or you ought to anyway.
Why set such a poor example in using hype, to all the young fans onJA who use little else other than daft hype much of the time, esp when evaluating our players.
I thought you were better than that!
PLAINLY, I WAS MISTAKEN.