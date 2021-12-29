Three clubs want Arsenal man but the Gunners are still waiting for an official offer

Alexandre Lacazette wants out of Arsenal as he targets becoming a free agent in the summer.

Because he is not signing a new deal, Arsenal has reportedly opened the door for him to leave the Emirates next month.

Several clubs are monitoring him, and Fichajes.net names Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan as his main suitors.

However, the report says none has made a move to sign him next month and Arsenal continues to wait for an official approach from any of them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette might not get a new deal, but selling him next month is not a smart idea.

Now that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been banished from the first team, we need to keep the Frenchman.

He has been the most senior striker in the team for some time now, and his experience is very important in the dressing room.

Our younger attackers could struggle against some opponents, but with Lacazette’s hold up play and passes, things could open up.

We would hardly make a huge transfer fee if we sell him next month, so we should allow him to run down his deal while helping us compete.

With him in the squad, we could end this season in one of the top four spots.

