Three Euro giants join Arsenal in the race for Guehi

Marc Guehi has capitalised on Harry Maguire’s absence to secure a spot in the England national team.

The Crystal Palace defender has been a standout performer for England throughout much of the Euros, exceeding expectations.

Arsenal has been tracking Guehi for a long time, but his impressive performances have likely caught the attention of other top clubs.

His composed presence in England’s defence has been a key factor in their strong defensive record in the competition.

When the Euros conclude, Arsenal might push to add him to their squad. However, according to a report in the Daily Mail, the Gunners now face competition from several top clubs for his signature.

The report claims that Mikel Arteta’s side will be challenged by Real Madrid, Juventus, and Barcelona, all of whom have been monitoring Guehi in Germany.

These European giants are impressed by his performances, and there is a strong possibility that at least one of them will step up their interest in securing his signature in the coming weeks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guehi has been fantastic for England, and everyone who follows Euro 2024 knows that the defender is a terrific player.

We need to decide soon if he is in our plans and act swiftly to add him to our squad as soon as possible.

