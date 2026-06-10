Three European giants battling Arsenal for relegated star

Mateus Fernandes is one of the most sought-after players in England at present, as he is not expected to remain with West Ham in the Championship following the club’s relegation. The Portuguese youngster enhanced his reputation during a difficult campaign and has emerged as one of the most intriguing prospects available during the current transfer window.

Despite West Ham’s struggles throughout the season, Fernandes consistently stood out with his performances and demonstrated qualities that attracted the attention of several elite clubs. Arsenal are among the teams interested in adding him to their squad as they continue to identify talented young players capable of strengthening the group for the future.

Growing Interest Across Europe

It appears increasingly likely that Fernandes will secure a move before the start of next season. However, Arsenal are far from the only club monitoring his situation, and the competition for his signature is expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

Throughout the recently concluded campaign, a number of leading clubs kept a close watch on his development while he represented West Ham. According to Fichajes, Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid are all involved in the race to sign the midfielder.

The report suggests that Arsenal now face direct competition from three of Europe’s biggest clubs, setting the stage for a potentially fascinating transfer battle as each side looks to strengthen its squad ahead of the new season.

Arsenal Face a Significant Challenge

The Gunners are determined to emerge victorious in the pursuit of Fernandes and have reportedly been working hard to place themselves in a favourable position. Nevertheless, the midfielder now has several appealing options to consider and is expected to take his time before deciding which club best suits his ambitions.

Arsenal must also prepare for the financial implications of such intense competition. Interest from multiple high-profile clubs could significantly increase the transfer fee required to secure his services.

Fernandes remains one of the most highly regarded young talents in the game, and whichever club succeeds in signing him will believe they have acquired a player capable of making a considerable impact in the years ahead.

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