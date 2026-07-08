Three European giants following key Arsenal man

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Barcelona are all interested in a move for William Saliba during this transfer window, according to a report on Give Me Sport. The Arsenal defender continues to attract attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs after establishing himself as one of the leading defenders in the game.

Saliba is one of the most important players in the Arsenal squad and has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid. However, his most recent contract with the Gunners made any potential transfer more difficult, strengthening Arsenal’s position as interest in the defender continues.

Europe’s top clubs monitor Saliba

The French international is now an undisputed starter for the France national team and could win the World Cup this summer. His consistent performances for both club and country have reinforced his reputation as one of the finest defenders in world football.

Arsenal does not want to lose Saliba or any other key member of the squad, but the report claims the club could face a significant test during this transfer window. Interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Barcelona reflects the high regard in which the defender is held across Europe.

Saliba is reportedly happy in London and only recently committed his future to Arsenal. Even so, the level of interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe means speculation surrounding his future is likely to continue throughout the transfer window.

Arsenal confident defender will stay

Playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona is regarded as a major opportunity, while a return to France with Paris Saint-Germain could also be attractive because of the financial rewards available. Those factors could make any future decision a difficult one for the defender.

Despite the growing interest, Arsenal remains confident that Saliba is content at the Emirates and does not expect him to seek a move away this summer. The club believes his recent commitment demonstrates his desire to continue his career in North London.

For now, Arsenal’s priority is to retain one of its most influential players, while the defender remains focused on his international commitments before any attention turns to his club future once the transfer window progresses.