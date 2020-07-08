Three European giants surprisingly battling for the signature of Arsenal defender

As the summer transfer window draws closer, Arsenal will be looking to bolster their squad so that they can have a good season in the next campaign.

However, as the Gunners plot to make some signing, other teams are plotting to take some of their star players away from them.

Arsenal’s team has been struggling this season because of the poor performances of most of their squad members, especially some of the defenders and so it is a little surprising that one of the under performing defenders is wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

One player who has been attracting attention is Hector Bellerin.

The Spaniard isn’t back to his brilliant best just yet after coming back from a very long injury layoff.

However, he remains a quality player and a new report claims that he is being monitored by at least three top European teams.

Express Sports claims that the full-back is wanted by PSG this summer and they are not the only team looking to sign him.

It adds that Juventus and Bayern Munich are also very interested in landing the former Barcelona protégé.

Bellerin is one of the highest earners at Arsenal and he might be sacrificed if the right offer comes in.

The Gunners may have already prepared for that eventuality after they handed a four-year deal to Cedric Soares.