Three ex-Gunners make Sunday Times young sport rich list, their worth could surprise you

Three ex-Arsenal stars made the Sunday Times Young Sports Rich List and you would be surprised at the names because of their injury records.

The Sunday Times released the list of young sportsmen who are under 30 and are worth quite some money.

The list was topped by Gareth Bale who has been making some huge money since he moved from Tottenham to Real Madrid in 2013.

The Welshman is reportedly worth £114 million pounds, and he is followed closely by Anthony Joshua who is worth £107 million pounds.

The rest of the top five is made up of Paul Pogba, Kevin De Bruyne and David de Gea who are worth £50 million, £34 million and £34 million respectively.

No member of the current Arsenal team made the list, but three players who recently played for the club made the list.

Danny Welbeck, Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey all made the list and they are reportedly worth £18 million each.

Wilshere and Welbeck have both had one of the most injury-prone careers ever seen, yet it seems that they have been getting paid well while on the treatment table.

Welbeck has played only one full game for Watford this season, and the striker famously pulled up less than five minutes into one of their matches this season.

Wilshere hasn’t even managed to play a full game for West Ham this season, but the former Gunner continues to get paid well it would seem.